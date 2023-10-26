Aditi double bogeys last hole, still shoots 67 to lie 10th in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 26 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok spoiled her superb looking round with a double bogey on the closing hole but still shot 5-under 67 to be placed tied 10th after the first round of the Maybank Championship golf tournament here on Thursday.

Advertisment

From tied-second at one point she was tied-10th. Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura took the lead at 9-under 63.

There was a stoppage in play of over three hours and 45 minutes, but action resumed later and the round was completed.

Aditi, starting on the 10th, bogeyed the 12th but five birdies in next six holes from 13th to the 18th saw her turn in 4-under 32. She added further birdies on first, third and fifth and was 7-under through 14 holes. Three pars and a closing double saw her finish at 67 and four behind the leader.

Advertisment

Play began under sunny skies and hot conditions, but the weather turned cloudy and grey in the afternoon leading to a significant delay in play.

Only 54 players completed their first round before lighting in the area suspended the first round. Eight groups and 32 players were left to complete round one and they did that after the stoppage.

Teeing off in the first group of the day, Thailand's Suwannapura took the first-round lead well before afternoon storms suspended play.

Advertisment

The two-time LPGA Tour winner shot a new career-low score of 63 at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, recording seven birdies and an eagle in her 9-under bogey-free round.

It was an impressive feat for the 30-year-old, especially since she was unable to get a full practice round before the tournament began.

Australia's Hannah Green finished her round at 8-under to be solo second just before lightning threats suspended play at 1:53 pm.

A last birdie on No. 18 set Green just ahead of a pack of five players at 7-under, including 2023 Tour winners Rose Zhang and Grace Kim, American Gina Kim and Chinese Taipei's Peiyun Chien.

Sweden's Linn Grant waited nearly four hours to join the group at 7-under, but she did so with a final birdie on 18. PTI Cor SSC SSC