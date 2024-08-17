Aditi exits early, Lee, Khang share lead as Olympic champion Ko lies 6th

Irvine (Scotland), Aug 17 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a 3-over 75 in the second round to make an early exit from the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.

Aditi, a five-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, had a 81 in the first round.

Aditi had a bogey on the front nine and a double on the back nine and no birdies. It was one of those rare weeks, when she had no birdies in either round.

The Scottish Open has never been kind to Aditi, who has now missed the cut at the event six times in eight starts since 2017 with a best of T-55 in 2023.

She will be back in action at the AIG Women’s Open next week a St. Andrews.

At the top, Minjee Lee and Megan Khang share the lead on eight-under-par at the midway mark of the event that precedes the AIG Women’s Open.

Australian star Lee led overnight thanks to an opening round of 67 (-5) at Dundonald Links and she followed that up with a 69 (-3) on day two.

Three players sit in a tie for third place on the leader board with American Lauren Coughlin (69-69), England’s Charley Hull (70-68) and New Zealand’s Olympic gold medallist Lydia Ko (69-69) all on six-under-par.

Three-time LET winner Hull had a colourful scorecard on day two with an eagle, six birdies and four bogeys for her round of 68 (-4).

Olympic gold medallist Ko produced a second consecutive round of 69 (-3) which included four birdies and one bogey to also be two shots off the lead.

The cut fell at +4 with 69 players making it through to the weekend.