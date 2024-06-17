Aditi finishes T-17 on Meijer LPGA Classic

Grand Rapids, (US) Jun 17 (PTI) Olympic-bound Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished T-17 with a final round of 1-under 71 for a total of 10-under 278 in a low-scoring Meijer Classic on the LPGA.

It was an action-packed round with five birdies against one bogey for Aditi, who shot 68-70-69-71 over the four days. While she has been consistently making a lot of cuts, Aditi is still seeking her first Top-10 of the season. The T-17 is her best finish this season and the first in Top-20.

She is due to play the Majors and the Olympics later this year.

Lilia Vu spoilt Lexi Thompson's bid for her first victory in five years, as she won a three-way play-off beating Lexi and Grace Kim after all three were tied at 16-under.

Playing for the first time since the Ford Championship in late March in Arizona, Vu beat Thompson and third-round leader Kim with a 5-foot birdie putt on the third extra hole which was the par-5 fourth at the Blythefield Country Club.

A former No. 1 player and double major winner last year, Vu won for the fifth time on the LPGA Tour. She birdied four of the last six holes in regulation to match Thomson and Kim at 16-under 272.

Thompson, the 2015 winner, has said this will be her last year playing a full schedule. She won the last of her 11 LPGA Tour titles at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in June 2019.

Ally Ewing was fourth at 15 under after a 69. Allisen Corpuz and Narin An were 14 under, each shooting 70s. The major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship begins Thursday at Sahalee outside Seattle. PTI COR APA APA