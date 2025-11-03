Aditi finishes T-27 as Yamashita wins title in Maybank

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 3 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok carded a round of even par 72 on the final day to finish T-27 at the Maybank Championship here.

With three birdies and three bogeys, Aditi, who was placed T-12 after the third round, finished the week with a four-day score of 10 under par with rounds of 70-70-66-72.

Miyu Yamashita with seven-under 65 got into the play-off with Hye Jin Choi (73) and Hannah Green (68). They were all tied at 18-under for a three way play-off.

Hye Jin Choi who had led the field since the first round struggled on the fourth day as she carded one-over 73, while Hannah Green, who began the day five strokes behind the leader, carded four-under 68 to catch up with her.

With the 18th hole set as the first play-off hole, Yamashita of Japan secured the title after making birdie, while Hannah Green and Hye Jin Choi were only able to make par. This marks Choi’s 29th career top 10 finish without a title.

The five players tied for fourth position, include world number one Jeeno Thitikul, Sei Young Kim, Aie Iwai, A Lim Kim and Yan Liu.