Aditi finishes tied 55th as Ruoning wins Buick title

Shanghai, Oct 13 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok dropped three bogeys in a row early in the final round and carded 3-over 75 to finish tied 55th in the LPGA Buick Shanghai tournament here on Sunday.

She had rounds of 71-72-69-75 over the week for a total of 1-under for four rounds.

China's Ruoning Yin shot an 8-under 64 to win the tournament. It was her fourth career LPGA victory. Yin trailed third-round leader Mao Saigo of Japan by one stroke, but rallied with birdies on five of the final six holes.

Yin finished on 25-under 263 for the four rounds at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Saigo closed with a 71 and tied for second with Sei Young Kim of South Korea, who carded a 68. Saigo was looking for her first LPGA Tour victory. They were both six strokes off the lead, finishing at 19-under 269.

Yealimi Noh of the United States carded a 67 on Sunday to finish in fourth place, seven strokes behind the winner.

Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea shot a 62 and finished tied for fifth, nine shots off the pace.