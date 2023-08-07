Aditi finishes with 70, now set for Women's Open and ISPS Handa with Diksha

Troon (Scotland), Aug 7 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok closed the week at the Women's Scottish Open with a round of 2-under 70, her best in the tournament, for a tied 55th finish here.

It was an improvement of 10 places from her position overnight.

Aditi and Diksha Dagar, who had a shortened week at Scottish Open, will have a chance to make amends over the next two weeks at the AIG Women's Open and the ISPS Handa Invitational which are also co-sanctioned with the LPGA.

Aditi is currently third on the Order of Merit in the Ladies European Tour and Diksha is seventh.

France's Celine Boutier completed back-to-back wins with a final round of 70. The Frenchwoman began the day with a three-shot lead and had a steady front nine with birdies on holes six and nine at Dundonald Links.

Boutier rolled in a birdie on 13 before making bogeys on 14 and 16, but she bounced back with a birdie on 17 which proved to be enough to seal a two-stroke victory.

It was a great run for Boutier, who a week earlier won the Evian Championships and is now atop the LET Order of Merit.

Korea's Hyo-Joo Kim fired a final round of 65 (-7) to end the week at Dundonald in second place on 13-under-par. The five-time LPGA Tour winner was bogey-free on the final day making birdies on holes three, five, eight, 11, 13, 14 and 18.

One shot further back on 12-under-par was 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner Ruoning Yin. The Chinese player rolled in seven birdies and one bogey on her way to a final round of 66 (-6) to finish in third place.

Korea's A Lim Kim and Sweden's Maja Stark ended the tournament in a share of fourth place on 11-under-par. Stark secured her first ever hole-in-one as a professional on the sixth hole.

The Swede produced a final round of 71 (-1) to finish on 11-under and moved up to 16th in the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol.

Three players finished in tie for sixth place with Sweden's Caroline Hedwall, Denmark's Nicole Broch Estrup and Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit all on 10-under-par.

Four players finished the week in a tie for ninth place with Americans Ally Ewing and Andrea Lee, Australia's Sarah Kemp and Sweden's Madelene Sagström all on nine-under-par. PTI Cor AH AH