Aditi in top 30 with one round to play at Women's Open

Mississauga (Ontario), Aug 24 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded an even par round of 71 on the third day of the CPKC Women's Open to sit tied 29th on the leaderboard.

The 27-year-old Aditi (71-69-71) now has a score of two under par at the Mississaugua Golf & Country Club.

She made three birdies and as many bogeys in her third round.

On the fourth hole Aditi dropped a shot and then made a birdie on the eighth. On the back nine she dropped a shot on the 11th only to regain it on the 12th and dropped one more on the 14th hole.

A late birdie on the 17th helped her finish the day with an even par score.

Indian-American Gurleen Kaur struggled in the third round as she shot a round of 3-over 74. Her score now stands at three over (74-68-74).

She slipped down 21 spots to T-66 on the leaderboard. Kaur’s third round included one double bogey, three bogeys and two birdies.

Home favourite Brooke Henderson shot a round of 6-under 65 to move into shared lead with Australian Minjee Lee who shot 5-under 66. Both players have a score of 11 under par.

Henderson, a 13 time winner on the LPGA won her last title in January 2023 and is in with a chance to end the drought. Lee won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship earlier this year and has four top 10 finishes this season on the LPGA.

In tied third place are Jeeno Thitikul and Akie Iwai at eight under par. Iwai won her first title just last week. Thitikul carded 2-under 69 while Iwai shot 1-over 72 for the third round.