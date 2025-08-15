Aditi lies 32nd, Indian-American Gurleen tied second in LPGA

Portland (Oregon), Aug 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok produced four birdies in a row towards the end of her first round to make a solid start at The Standard Portland Classic. She shot 3-under 69 and was Tied-32nd.

Four pars at the start from the 10th were followed by a birdie on the 14th and then bogeys on the 18th and the third at which point she was 1-over. Then came a birdie run with four in a row from fifth to the eighth for a 3-under 69.

Two-time champion Brooke Henderson birdied all four par-5 holes for a 7-under 65 and was a stroke behind first-round leader Adela Cernousek.

Henderson is tied second with four others including Gurleen Kaur, a first generation Indian-American. The others are China’s Miranda Wang, Koreans Jeongeun Lee5 and Sung Hyun Park, all of whom shot 65 like Henderson.

The 25-year-old Gurleen played the 2021 US Women's Open and made the cut. She turned pro in 2022 and played Epson Tour and came to LPGA in 2024. Starting on the 10th, Gurleen had eight birdies including five in a seven-hole stretch between the second and he eighth.

Canadian Savannah Grewal, who has roots in India, was T-32.

Leader Cernousek shot a 65 in the final group of the day off the 10th tee. The 22-year-old Frenchwoman played her final nine holes in 7-under 29 — highlighted by an eagle on No. 7.