Aditi lies T-12th, eyes first Top-10 of 2024

Sylvania (US), Jul 21 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok stayed in sight of her first Top-10 of 2024 as she shot a bogey free 3-under 68 in the third round of the Dana Open golf. to be T-12 here.

With rounds of 67-72 on the first two days, Aditi is now 8-under with one more round to go.

Her best results on LPGA this season have been T-17 at Amundi Evian Championships last week and also at the Meijer LPGA Classic. Aditi has had a modest season in 2024, but would like to see some better form ahead of the Olympics in two weeks.

Aditi had three birdies and no bogeys and the birdies came on the eighth, 13th and 15th holes.

Thailand's Chanettee Wannasaen added a 5-under 66 to a career-low 36-hole score of 131 for another new career-low with a 54-hole score of 197.

At Highland Meadows Golf Club on Saturday, she recorded a round of 66 after 66-65 on the first two days.

Starting her day with a one-shot lead ahead of defending champion Linn Grant and Xiyu Lin, Wannasaen had six birdies and one bogey.

Wannasaen is coming off her best major championship finish, a T17 result at last week’s Amundi Evian Championship.

Haeran Ryu (65) stands alone in second place at 13-under, three shots behind the leader. Ryu had seven birdies and one bogey in her third round.

Three players are 11-under and are tied for third place, including defending champion Sweden's Linn Grant. PTI COR APA APA