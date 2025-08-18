Aditi logs best finish of 2025, 6th in Portland

Portland (Oregon), Aug 18 (PTI) Aditi Ashok fired a final round of 5-under 67 to finish sixth in The Standard Portland Classic held at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on the LPGA.

The sixth place finish is Aditi’s best finish of the season on the LPGA and only the second Top-10 finish this season.

Aditi shot 69-70-65-67 to finish the week with a score of 17 under par. She had seven birdies and two bogeys in her final round.

Indian-American Gurleen Kaur shot 7-under 65 on the final day for her career best result of second with a total score of 20-under par.

Kaur shot rounds of 65-68-70-65 to end the week four strokes behind the winner Akie Iwai.

Indian-Canadian Savannah Grewal finished tied 38 with a total score of seven under par (69-67-72-73).

Akie Iwai shot a final round of 6-under 66 to secure her maiden title by a comfortable margin of four strokes.

The Japanese player finished the week with a total score of 24 under par (67-67-64-66). Her final round included five birdies and was devoid of bogeys.

She also joins a small list of golfers who are part of a sibling duo to have won a title on the tour.

Chisato Iwai, Akie’s twin sister, also won her maiden title earlier this year at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba. The Iwai sisters are the fourth set of siblings to have won a title on the LPGA.

Chisato Iwai finished in tied third position alongside Linn Grant of Sweden with a total score of 19 under par. PTI Corr UNG