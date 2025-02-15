Aditi lone Indian to make cut, as Pranavi, Diksha and Tvesa miss out

Riyadh, Feb 15 (PTI) Aditi Ashok was the lone Indian to make the cut after she carded an even-par 72 in the penultimate round of the PIF Saudi Ladies International held at Riyadh Golf Club.

She shot an even par 72 to be 3-under for 36 holes. At T-33, she was among the top 60 and ties who qualified for the final round.

Among the other Indians Pranavi Urs (70-73) was 1-under but missed the cut which fell at 2-under 142, Diksha Dagar (75-69) also exited as did Tvesa Malik (73-73).

Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul fired a round of 8-under 64 to move to the top of the leaderboard at 13-under-par. She holds a three-shot lead heading into the final day.

The world number four rolled in back-to-back birdies on the first two holes before adding another on the fifth, Thitikul then rolled in three birdies on the trot on holes seven to nine.

Another birdie came on the 12th before the 21-year-old's only dropped shot of the day on the 15th but the 2021 Race to Costa del Sol champion finished with a flourish with birdies on 17 and 18 to be in pole position.

England’s Annabel Fuller and Korea’s Somi Lee sit in second place on the leaderboard on 10-under-par. Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini and Austria’s Emma’s Spitz are in a share of fourth place on nine-under-par after 36 holes.

Seven players are in a tie for sixth place with Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Germany’s Esther Henseleit, China’s Muni He, Korea’s Minsun Kim, Australia’s Steph Kyriacou and Germany’s Olivia Cowan all on eight-under-par.

Team Somi Lee secured a two-stroke victory winning with a total of 34-under-par.

Team Kyriacou pushed the winners all the way ending the tournament in second place on 32-under-par, Team Henseleit and Team Grant were in T3 on 31-under with three teams in a share of fifth place on 28-under-par. PTI COR APA