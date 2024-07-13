Aditi makes cut, Diksha exits at Evian

Evian Les Bains, Jul 13 (PTI) Aditi Ashok assured herself of the cut but fellow Indian Diksha Dagar withdrew before the truncated second round on medical grounds at the Amundi Evian Championship here.

Play was suspended on the day due to lightning in the area. The officials met twice to see if resumption was possible but the storm continued to intensify with heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Aditi added 1-under 70 to her first round 71 and was 1-under for 36 holes and T-44th up from overnight T-52. The second round is yet to finish.

Diksha, who had a rough 76 on the first day, however, withdrew on medical grounds.

Aditi, who won a LET event at Hero Women’s Indian Open in her first year, has since won four more. The last win came in Spain in November 2023 and she has been on the LPGA since 2017.

At 12-under-par after 13 holes, Ayaka Furue of Japan holds a three-stroke lead, over Australian Stephanie Kyriacou and Haeran Ryu of South Korea, after 16 and 11 holes respectively.

First-round co-leader, Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, who held a three-way share of the overnight lead, is a stroke further back in a tie for fourth position alongside the 2018 Amundi Evian Championship winner Angela Stanford of the United States.

First-round co-leader Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden is tied for sixth with South Korean trio Hyo-Joo Kim, the 2014 champion, Mi Hyang Lee and Yu Jin Sung, who had the lowest round of the day, an eight-under-par 63.

Fellow first-round co-leader Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland lies in a six-way tie for 10th on six-under-par after nine holes, with Lauren Coughlin of the United States, South Korean trio Hye-Jin Choi, Jin Young Ko, Narin An and England’s Georgia Hall, who fought back from a rough start to card a 67, whilst carrying an injury.

The Evian Championships is a 72-hole stroke play competition, with a cut to the top 65 professionals and ties after 36 holes and a purse of USD $8 million with a winner’s share of $1.2 million. PTI Cor ATK