Aditi makes cut, lies 21st on LPGA

Mississauga (Canada), Aug 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok added two-under 69 to her first round of 71 to ensure the halfway cut at the CPKC Women's Open on the LPGA Tour here.

At 2-under for two rounds, she is tied-21st and trails the leader, Akie Iwai (64-69) by seven shots.

Indian-American Gurleen Kaur, who was runner-up a week ago also, made the cut with 74-68 and was T-45 but Savannah Grewal (75-73) missed the cut.

Aditi dropped two early bogeys on the second and fourth and then picked up five birdies on fifth, ninth, 12th, 15th and the 17th before dropping a shot on the 18th for a 69.

Leader Iwai followed her opening 7-under 64 with a 69 on Friday to get to 9-under 133 at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club.

The 23-year-old Japanese player won the Portland Classic last week to join twin sister Chisato as a rookie LPGA Tour champion.

She is trying to keep it simple and not get ahead of herself.

Jeeno Thitikul, the Thai star making her first start since taking the No. 1 spot in the world from Nelly Korda, had a 70 for a share of second place with Minjee Lee (67) and Leona Maguire (70).

Canadian star Brooke Henderson rebounded from an opening 71 with a 66 to get to 5-under. The 2018 champion won the last of her 13 LPGA Tour titles in January 2023.

Henderson played alongside Thitikul and Lottie Woad, the Women's Scottish Open winner, who shot 75-69, to miss the cut by a stroke. PTI Cor SSC SSC