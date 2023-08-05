Aditi makes cut narrowly as Diksha misses out at Women's Scottish Open

Irvine, (Scotland), Aug 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok survived the cut line narrowly while Diksha Dagar missed out by a big margin at the end of the second round of the FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open golf tournament here.

Aditi totalled three-over 147 and was lying T-65th while Diksha, with 9-over 153, missed the cut.

Aditi survived the cut despite two late bogeys on the front nine, which was her second nine as she started from the 10th.

She began her round on the 10th and dropped shots on the 12th and 14th, but birdies on the second and the fifth brought her back to par for the day.

Bogeys on the seventh and eighth put her in a danger zone. At 3-over for 36 holes, she just scraped through to the weekend rounds.

Diksha, after her 7-over 79, needed a low under par round, but she carded 74 with one birdie and two bogeys and exited early for the second time in as many weeks.

Hinako Shibuno produced a round of 68 (-4) on the second day to hold a two-shot lead. The major champion started with a bogey on the first but soon turned her day around with a birdie on the second before adding another on the fifth.

Three more birdies on the back nine saw Shibuno seal a round of 68 as she leads at the top with a total of 12-under-par after 36 holes.

It was an impressive second round for Maja Stark who fired a 65 (-7) to climb into second place on 10-under-par, two shots behind the leader.

France's Celine Boutier and Australia's Sarah Kemp are in a share of the third place on seven-under-par after they both fired rounds of 68 (-3) on day two at Dundonald Links.

Boutier, who won last week's Amundi Evian Championship, only dropped two shots and rolled in six birdies.

Sweden's Madelene Sagström sits in outright fifth place on five-under-par after carding a second round of 73 (+1).

Eight players are in a tie for sixth place on four-under-par including 2022 Race to Costa del Sol champion Linn Grant, England's Eleanor Givens, Sweden's Linnea Ström and Denmark's Nicole Broch Estrup.

The top three players, who make the cut at the Women's Scottish Open and are not otherwise exempt, will also qualify for next week's AIG Women's Open.

The cut fell at +3 with 74 players making it through to the weekend.