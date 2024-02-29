Aditi makes even par start to occupy T-23rd place in Singapore

Singapore, Feb 29 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok, playing her second event on LPGA's Asian Swing, opened with an action-packed even par round to be placed tied-23rd at the HSBC Women's Championship golf tournament here.

Aditi, ranked 40th in the world, is lying inside top-25 in the 66-player field in the USD 1.8 million event, being played at the Tanjong Course on the Sentosa Island.

Aditi had five birdies and as many bogeys with eight pars. She found only half the greens in regulations and nine of the 14 fairways.

Last week Aditi was T-31 in Honda LPGA Thailand.

American Sarah Schmelzel, who made 20 cuts in 27 starts with two top-10s in 2023, led the field with 4-under 68, that had five birdies between the first and the eighth holes. Her lone bogey was on the Par-4 12th.

Swede Linn Grant was tied second with 69 alongside world No. 1 Lilia Vu and German Esther Henseleit.

The 29-time LPGA winner, Lydia Ko, looking for a win that will get her into the LPGA Hall of Fame automatically, had a rough start with a 4-over 76 with four bogeys and no birdies.

The Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier (73) was T-30.

Two-time defending champion Jin Young Ko shot 1-under 71 and is T-10.

This is the 16th edition of the HSBC Women's World Championship, an event, which is often referred to as "Asia's Major". PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC