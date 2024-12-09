Aditi, Marianne pair wins women’s event at bridge meet

Pune, Dec 9 (PTI) The pair of Aditi Zaveri and Marianne Karmarkar won the women’s title at the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament here on Monday.

The winners aggregated 79.34 points. Vasanti Shah and Gopika Tandan finished second with 63.01 points while the combination of Alka Kshirsagar and Bharati Dey finished third with 44.46 points.

The competition has been sanctioned by the Bridge Federation of India and the Maharashtra Bridge Association.

Results (women’s pairs): 1. Aditi Zaveri and Marianne Karmarkar (79.34pts); 2. Vasanti Shah and Gopika Tandan (63.01pts); 3. Alka Kshirsagar and Bharati Dey (44.46pts); 4. Smita Govilkar and Bindiya Naidoo (31.00pts); 5. Kalpana Gurjar and Vidhya Patel (30.13pts); 6. Asha Sharma and Puja Batra (27.20pts); 7. Monica Jajoo and Jesal Dabriwala (26.15pts); 8. Ekta Chadha and Bina Malhotra (25.38pts); 9. Ritu Bagaria and Ramani Menon (22.74pts) 10. Madhu Malti Jain and Nikita Kamal (-0.96pts). PTI DDV BS BS