Aditi misses cut at Dow Championship golf

Midland, (US), Jun 29 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok and her Thai partner, Pajaree Anannarukarn missed the cut despite a good second round of 4-under 66 in the Dow Championship golf championship on the LPGA Tour here.

The Indo-Thai combination, which had finished in the Top-10 of this event before, shot 72 and 66 to be 2-under for T-59 position but missed the cut, which fell at 7-under.

There was plenty of action in the second round of the Dow Championship as five teams zoomed to the top of the leaderboard.

The teams of Jaravee Boonchant and Chanettee Wannasaen, Jennifer Kupcho and Ally Ewing, are among those at the top.

The others are Auston Kim and Grace Kim, Ssu-Chia Cheng and Wei-Ling Hsu, and Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Nicole Broch Estrup. They are all at 12-under.

The format was switched to four-ball for the second round at the Midland Country Club.

Grace Kim and Japan's Hinako Shibuno recorded aces in the round.