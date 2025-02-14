Aditi on 20th and Pranavi tied-32 at the Saudi Ladies golf

Riyadh, Feb 14 (PTI) Aditi Ashok and Pranavi Urs, making their first appearance on the Ladies European Tour, got off to good starts at Saudi Ladies International here on Friday.

Aditi, who opened her season on the LPGA, shot 3-under 69 while Pranavi playing her first event of the new year, carded 2-under 70.

Both had four birdies each but Aditi, placed tied 20th, dropped just one bogey, while Pranavi, placed tied 32nd, had two.

It was a damp morning at the Riyadh Golf Club, but it dried up in the middle of the round before the rain started again towards the end of the day.

The other two Indians in the field were way behind as Tvesa Malik shot 73 and was T-75 and Diksha Dagar, one of the only two Indians to have tasted victory on the LET, shot 75 and was T-95.

Aditi, teeing off from the tenth, had an early bogey on the 11th, but then birdied four times – on the 13th, 15th, first and second.

Pranavi opened with a birdie on the tenth but dropped shots on the 11th and 17th. She then picked birdies on second, fourth and the fifth.

It was not a great start for Tvesa, who had two birdies on the 17th and the ninth, after teeing off from the tenth. Diksha had two birdies, one bogey and a quadruple bogey on the Par-3 eighth.

In the Individual competition, Korea’s Somi Lee fired an opening round of 65 to lead the Individual competition by one stroke.

Germany’s Esther Henseleit and England’s Annabell Fuller ended the day sharing the second place after firing rounds of 66 (-6).

It was a bogey-free day for Olympic silver medallist Henseleit as she rolled in birdies on the third, fourth, fifth, eighth, 12th and 15th holes.

Team Kyriacou is at the top of the leaderboard in team competition.

They lead the way at the halfway mark with a score of 18-under-par. The quartet of Steph Kyriacou, Olivia Cowan, Sara Kouskova and Liz Young didn’t drop a shot as a team all day.

Team Somi Lee sit in second place on -17 with Team Chisato Iwai and Team Grant both in third on 16-under-par.