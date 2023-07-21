Aditi, Pajaree make cut in Great Lakes Invitational

Midland (US), Jul 21 (PTI) Aditi Ashok and her playing partner Pajaree Anannarukarn, who came close to winning the Great Lakes Bay Invitational a couple of seasons back, hung in and made the cut this week at LPGA’s only team event.

Aditi and Pajaree, who together carded 70-66, are now in tied-29th place as the top 34 teams and ties made the cut.

Aditi has been having a fine season on the LPGA, where she was a runner-up once, and also on the LET, where she won once. After the Great Lakes Invitational, Aditi will travel across the Atlantic and play in the Majors at Evian Championship and the Women’s Open.

Paula Reto and Amelia Lewis shot a 9-under 61 in better-ball play in rain at the Midland Country Club to take the second-round lead.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Emma Talley were a stroke back with first-round leaders Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan. Shadoff and Talley shot 60, and Castren and Tan had a 63.

South Africa’s Reto and Lewis from the United States waited out a two-and-a-half-hour delay in the afternoon. They had a 14-under 126 totals after opening with a 65 on Wednesday in alternate-shot play.

Celine Boutier and Yuka Saso were fourth at 12 under after a 63. Celine Borge and Polly Mack had a 64 to get to 11 under.

The teams will play alternate shot on Friday and better-ball Saturday, with many of the players then travelling to France for the Evian Championship next week. PTI DDV