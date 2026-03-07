Aditi plays 2-under par 70 to be tied fourth in Blue Bay

Hainan Island (China), Mar 7 (PTI) Aditi Ashok built on her strong start to the week by carding a third round of 2-under 70 to move to tied-fourth position at the Blue Bay LPGA.

Aditi, who shot 68 in the first round, added a 70 in the second at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course.

In the third, she had a roller coaster front nine in the third round. Aditi had four birdies against two bogeys for a 2-under 34 and on the back nine she had one birdie and oone bogey for a 70.

South Korean star Mi Hyang Lee (67-66-71) put together a strong series to be 12-under as the sole leader.

Hye Jin Choi (68) and Yu Liu (73) were tied second, while Rio Takeda (67), Aditi and A Lim Kim (71) were tied fourth. Weiwei Zhang and Auston Kim were tied seventh.

Ruoning Yin, the top ranked player this week, carded 1-under 71 to find herself at T-11 after two days with a total score of 5-under par. PTI Corr APS APS APS