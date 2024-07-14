Aditi rises to T-22nd at Evian Championship

Evian les Bains (France), Jul 14 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot three birdies in the last four holes of the third round as she carded a 4-under 67 and jumped 22 places to tied-22 at the Amundi Evian Championship here.

The Indian, who has played more than 30 Majors, vaulted to 5-under for three rounds as she continues her search for her maiden Top-10 finish in a Major.

Earlier, Diksha Dagar had withdrawn from the event after her first round 76.

Both Aditi and Diksha will play for India at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 72-hole stroke play competition has a purse of USD 8 million with a winner’s share of USD1.2 million.

Australian Stephanie Kyriacou edged a stroke ahead of Japan's Ayaka Furue and Lauren Coughlin of the United States with a birdie on the final hole.

The 23-year-old from Sydney, fired a 67 in hot and sunny conditions for a 54-hole total of 14-under-par.

The Rolex Rankings No.100 played 19-and-a-half holes on Saturday, after the second round was suspended overnight due to thunderstorms.

She completed her second round at 8am before taking a nap and then starting her third round five hours later.

Second round leader Furue, who is just one shot off the lead, would not be satisfied with her third round 70 but is still in the race.

Coughlin, also tied for second on 13-under-par, was pleased with her 65.

Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand is three strokes further back in fourth place on 10-under-par. Ally Ewing of the United States had the round of the day – a seven-under-par 64 – and shares fifth with Hye-Jin Choi and Patty Tavatanakit.

Four further players, Chanatee Wannasaen, Narin An, Ingrid Lindblad and Yu Jin Sung, share eighth place on eight-under-par.