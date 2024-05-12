Aditi shoots 71, lies T-39 in Founders Cup on LPGA

Clifton, (USA), May 12 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok returned a card of one-under 71 on the third day to be Tied-39 at the Cognizant Founders Cup on the LPGA.

Aditi, who has been having a modest season with a best of 21st at the HSBC women's World Championships in Singapore in February, had five birdies against four bogeys in the round.

Her earlier rounds were 75-76 and she is now 1-under 215 for 54 holes.

Madelene Sagstrom leads at 19-under going into the final round and she sits just one shot ahead of Rose Zhang, who is at 18-under at Upper Montclair Country Club.

On the moving day, Sagstrom (65-66-65) and Zhang (63-68-67) each shot their third consecutive round in the 60s. They are far ahead of the third placed Korean Sei Young Kim ((72-69-67) is 8-under.

Sagstrom looks to earn her second career victory in her eight years on the LPGA Tour.

The 20-year-old Zhang would also earn her second career victory on Tour with a win on Sunday, and it would be her second consecutive winning season in her young career.

Zhang will return next week to the Mizuho Americas Open as the defending champion. PTI Corr AT AT