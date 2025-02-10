Aditi shoots second straight 69, finishes T-34th at Founders Cup

Bradenton (US), Feb 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a second consecutive 69, featuring four birdies, to finish Tied-34th at the Founders Cup, marking her first event on the LPGA Tour this season.

The 26-year-old, who had rounds of 72-70-69-69 for a 4-under total, closed on a fine note with birdies on the 17th and the 18th on Sunday.

A five-time winner on the LET, Aditi, who has often played a few weeks on the Ladies European Tour each season, will tee off at the Saudi Ladies International, which carries a big purse of USD five million.

At the Founders Cup, Yealimi Noh beat former World No. 1 Jin Young Ko by four strokes to become the season's first Rolex First-Time Winner at Bradenton Country Club.

Noh began the final round one stroke ahead of Ko at 18-under and shot 3-under 68 to finish 21-under 263 for the week.

Ko shot 71 and was 17-under for the week for second place.

While Ko was disappointed to not pick up her fourth career victory in this event, there were plenty of positives for her second consecutive top-five finish on the LPGA Tour.

Megan Khang finished solo third at 16-under overall. Three players tied for fourth at 13-under, a group that included Olympians Hannah Green and Miyu Yamashita and 2024 LPGA Tour rookie Jin Hee Im. PTI COR APA APA