Aditi tied-13th at LPGA's Dana Open

Sylvania (US), Jul 20 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok, preparing for her third Olympics, showed fine form as she carded 66-72 to be placed tied 13th after opening two rounds of the Dana Open golf tournament on the LPGA Tour.

Aditi, who had a bogey-free 66 in the opening round, had three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on Par-5 seventh hole at the Highland Meadows Golf Club here.

Aditi is still looking for her first top 10 of the season and first win in the LPGA, where she has been playing since 2017.

Earlier, Aditi had a superb start in the opening round with a 6-under 65 to be tied for second spot along with China's Xiyu Lin. The duo was one behind leader Hye-Jin Choi.

Thailand's Chanettee Wannasaen holds her first-ever LPGA Tour lead after 36 holes at 11-under.

She carded a second round 65, her second lowest 18-hole score of the season, along with her first-round 66 to record her new career-low 36-hole total of 131.

Linn Grant (67-65) was tied second with China's Xiyu (65-67) at 10-under. Wannasaen jumped ahead of them on No. 18.

Linn had a bogey and five birdies in her second round, keeping her squarely in contention.

Defending champion Grant recorded eight birdies and two bogeys en route to Friday's score of 65, giving herself a chance to be the first player to successfully defend her Dana Open title since Se Ri Pak won back-to-back in 1998 and 1999.

Six players round out the top five, including 2024 LPGA Tour rookie Mary Liu, who finds herself in contention for the first time in her young career, currently sitting in solo fourth at 9-under.

Liu has made just four cuts in 10 previous starts this season and has not finished better than T-35.