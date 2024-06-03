Aditi tied 26th at US Women's Open

Lancaster (USA), Jun 3 (PTI) Aditi Ashok suffered two bogeys at the end of a rather difficult week at the US Women's Open as most players struggled to tame the Lancaster Country Club.

She shot 71 to finish tied-26th at eight-over for the week.

The 2021 US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso won the Harton S Semple trophy on a wildly-dramatic final day in Pennsylvania.

The 2021 US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso started the final round three shots behind the trio of leaders. Saso four-putted for a double bogey on the par-3 sixth hole dropping her to 1-under, where she stayed until she birdied the difficult par-3 12th hole to get back to 2-under.

Saso made another birdie on the par-5 13th hole to jump to 3-under, and as everyone desperately tried to make up ground, the 22-year-old moved into cruise control in her final five holes.

She birdied the 15th and 16th and despite a dropped shot on the 17th, she was 4-under. With the others unable to catch up, she won by three.

Hinako Shibuno (72) was second and two players, Andrea Lee and Ally Ewing, were tied-3rd.

At the start of the final round, Andrea Lee, Minjee Lee and Wichanee Meechai were tied at the top at 5-under. Minjee ended T-9th and Meechai T-6th. PTI Cor AM AM AM