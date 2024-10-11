Aditi Tied-46th after two rounds in Shanghai

Shanghai, Oct 11 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok endured a mixed day for an even-par 72 in the second round of the Buick Open to lie tied 46th here.

The three-time Olympian is seeking her first win on the LPGA. In the second round, Aditi had two birdies and two bogeys after starting on the 10th tee. In the first round she had three birdies against two bogeys for a one-under card.

Korea's Sei Young Kim shot 62-70 on the first two days to take a one-shot lead over Japan's Mao Saigo (68-65) at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Lucy Li of the US is tied second with Saigo at 11-under. She had rounds of 65-68. Australian Minjee Lee is fourth with 67-67 and American Yealimi Noh is fifth with cards of 68-67.