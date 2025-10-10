Aditi tied tied 31st as Minami Katsu continues her strong form

Shanghai, Oct 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok was placed tied 31st after the second round at the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament here.

Ashok has had a consistent first half of the week as she carded rounds of 2-under 70 on both the first and second days for 36 hole score of four under par.

On the second day Ashok started from the front nine once more and made her only bogey of the day on the sixth hole.

Back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth holes to close the front nine and a late birdie on the 17th helped her post another card of 2-under 72.

Earlier, Ashok began her first day on the front nine with a bogey before making three consecutive birdies on the fourth, fifth and sixth holes to move to two under for the day. She would drop a shot on the seventh and pick one up on the ninth.

On the back nine Ashok made birdie on the 13th and dropped a shot with a bogey on the 15th to close the round at 2-under 70.

At the halfway mark Japan's Minami Katsu led the field by two strokes. Katsu started this week after having finished third at her last event – in the start before that she led the event, which was washed out after the first day and was not counted.

In the first round in Shanghai, Katsu carded 2-under 70 and was placed at T-27 alongside Ashok.

In her second round Katsu picked up the pace as she surged through the field with a card of 11-under 61 to become sole leader. In the second round Katsu shot 12 birdies and one bogey. Her total score now stands at 13 under par.

Ina Yoon of South Korea was in second place with a total score of 11 under par. She carded 7-under 65 on the first day and followed it up with a 4-under 68 on the second.