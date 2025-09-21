Aditi yet to start second round as weather plays spoilsport

Arkansas (USA), Sep 21 (PTI) Aditi Ashok stayed where she was at 5-under through 18 holes as weather played spoilsport on day 2 of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, an LPGA event, here.

Play was suspended due to dangerous weather conditions as Aditi continued to remain at T-19 position.

Savannah Grewal (T-45) and Gurleen Kaur (T-88) were also unable to start their second round.

Opening round leaders Sarah Schmelzel (8-under) and Minami Katsu (8-Under) too could not begin their second round.

Alison Lee, who was one stroke behind the leaders, could play only three holes. She made one birdie to become the joint leader.

Narin An made two bridies in three holes that she played to move to T-4, one stroke behind the leaders. PTI Cor AM AM AM