Aditya, Naisha prevail in thrilling U-15 finals

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Aditya Das outlasted fellow Bengal paddler Rishaan Chattopadhyay 3-2 while Maharashtra's Naisha Rewaskar staged a spirited fightback to edge another Bengal player, Ahona Ray, by an identical margin to clinch gold medals, in the Under-15 boys and girls sections of the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

Aditya, after making a strong start, slipped to a 1-2 deficit but clawed back in the fourth game to force the decider. Holding his nerve, he converted his second match point to secure another crown in his budding career with a 11-4, 7-11, 11-13, 11-3, 13-11 win.

Naisha reaped the rewards of her perseverance after Ahona drew first blood. The Maharashtra girl showed remarkable grit to edge out her rival 8-11, 11-6, 14-12, 2-11, 11-9.

Earlier, in the boys' semifinals, Aditya had defeated Haryana's Vatsal Dulkan 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9.

Results: U-15 Boys Singles: Aditya Das (WB) bt Rishaan Chattopadhayay (WB) 11-4, 7-11, 11-13, 11-3, 13-11.

U-15 Youth Girls Singles: Naisha Rewaskar (Mah) bt Ahona Ray (WB) 8-11, 11-6, 14-12, 2-11, 11-9. PTI AM AM DDV