Aditya Pisal sizzles with twin gold at KIYG

Patna, May 13 (PTI) Aditya Paisal stole the limelight with his sprinting prowess by winning two gold medals in the athletics competition at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Tuesday.

He won the boys 100m in 10.62 seconds and then ran the third leg on the curve to help Maharashtra boys' 4x100m relay team to gold in 4155 seconds, both times being new meet records.

This would have come as a balm for him after he was disqualified for an early start in the 100m in the National Youth Championships here a couple of months ago.

Aditya emerged as the star performer on a day when five meet marks were established, including by Sadhana Ravi (Tamil Nadu) in the girls triple jump and Riddhi (Haryana) in the girls discus throw and when Bihar's athletes claimed three silver and a bronze.

Aditya surprised the field in the short sprint. Known more as a 200m runner, he made his maiden 100m race on the domestic circuit a memorable one. But he had to overcome a rather sluggish start, to catch up with the leader Prince Kumar (Bihar) and then lunging forward to claim victory with the meet record to boot.

He returned to the track and played a key role in setting up Maharashtra boys' 4x100m victory with a new meet record time of 41.55 seconds. Teaming up with Arjun Deshpande, 110m hurdles gold medallist Saif Chapekar and Rudra Shinde, he scripted the fastest time in the event's history.

With a better start, he could have challenged the national youth record of 10.55 seconds held by Amit Kumar Shah since 2002 and realised his dream of becoming the fastest Indian U18 runner ever.

Earlier, Bihar's Piyush Raj, who missed the National Youth Championships on home turf and the opportunity to be a part of the Indian relay team in last month's Asian Youth Championships in Saudi Arabia, marked his return to the track with a well-earned silver.

Edwina Jason clocked a sub-56-second time to win the women's quarter-mile gold in 55.90 seconds. Drawn on the outermost lane, she knew she would have little idea about how her competitors was faring until the home straight.

She focused on finding the power to leave no one in doubt that she had got the measure of Haryana's Deepika.

Prisha Mishra emerged the fastest girl of KIYG 2025, clocking 11.85 seconds for her maiden sub-12 second time. She would have been hoping for a second medal in the 4x100m relay but despite having two of the fastest sprinters in the quartet, Haryana finished outside the podium.

Shourya Ambure (Maharashtra) who picked up her second medal, a silver in the sprint to add to the gold in 100m hurdles she won on Monday, clocked 12.02 seconds, also a personal best time, as she edged out national youth champion Aarti. Later she anchored Maharashtra to a facile win in the girls 4x100m relay.

The other gold medal winners on Tuesday were Uttar Pradesh's Bablu Kumar (boys 1500m), Jharkhand's Himanshu Kumar (boys high jump), Rajasthan's Ansh (boys hammer throw), Maharashtra's Janhavi Dnyaneshwar Hirudkar, who narrowly missed setting a meet mark in girls 1500m.