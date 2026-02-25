Aditya Raj Singh Chahal builds five-shot lead in round two

Faridabad, Feb 25 (PTI) Aditya Raj Singh Chahal shot a four-under 68 in round two to build a five-shot lead with a total of seven-under 137 at the DP World PGTI NexGen at the Aravalli Golf Club here on Wenesday.

Jaipur-based Aditya (69-68), the overnight joint leader, came up with an eagle, five birdies and three bogeys on day two to emerge as sole leader at the INR 25 lakh event.

Jujhar Singh (69) and Santosh Kumar (73) were tied second at totals of two-under 142. Sunny Singh (72) and Arjun Bhati (72) were tied fourth at one-under 143.

The top 43 players made the cut which was declared at six-over 150.