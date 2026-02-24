Aditya, Vipin, Santosh in joint three-way lead in Faridabad

Faridabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Aditya Raj Singh Chahal, Vipin Raghuvanshi and Santosh Kumar were in a joint three-way lead after round one of the DP World PGTI NexGen here on Tuesday.

The three players shot scores of three-under 69 to hold the joint lead at the Aravalli Golf Club.

The quartet of Ramesh Kumar, Divesh Rana, Lakshya Nagar and Pranav Kaul were one shot off the lead in tied fourth position.

Aditya scored an eagle, four birdies and three bogeys while Vipin made an eagle, two birdies and a bogey. Santosh drained an eagle, three birdies and two bogeys at the Rs 25 lakh event.

The 54-hole event features a field of 72. The top 35 players and ties will make the cut at the end of round two on Wednesday. PTI ATK AH AH