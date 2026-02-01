Aditya, Virender win Highlands Rally; Dean, Gagan clinch maiden INRC title

Indore, Feb 1 (PTI) Karnataka duo of Dean Mascarenhas and experienced co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah won the Blueband Sports Indian National Rally Championship 2025, with a round to spare here on Sunday.

Their teammates from Himachal Pradesh Aditya Thakur, along with long-time navigator Virender Kashyap, overcame minor hiccups to clinch the overall honours in the Rally of the Highlands, the fifth and penultimate round of the Blueband Sports Indian National Rally Championship 2025 at the National Automotive Testing Tracks (NATRAX).

Dean and Gagan, managed to win a crucial one point by finishing fifth to take an unbeatable provisional lead that assures them of their maiden national title.

Dean who made his debut at K1000 in 2010 came close to winning the national title in 2019 but lost by a point.

"I have been waiting for over 15 years and a huge thanks to TSI Racing and PH Sport, but for whom this wonderful victory would not have happened. This will be a memorable moment in my racing journey and I am blessed to have this opportunity," he said.

"We had broken our gear mounting in the first stage today, but managed to finish the stage. We just protected our lead as there is no point in pushing.

"And we brought the car back home, safe. It is a joy to drive this machine and I am glad we got our first win for the team. We congratulate Dean for winning the championship," said Solan's Aditya Thakur, who won the 2021 national championship with Virender Kashyap of Shimla.

A blistering run by defending champion and Arka Motorsports' Karna Kadur (co-driver Musa Sherif) got him a second place but it was not enough to push the championship to the last round as Dean, who finished fifth on the second day, bagged a crucial leg point and also came overall third in the Rally of the Highlands.

With seasoned co-driver PV Srinivasa Murthy calling the pace notes, Jason Saldanha of Mangaluru won the INRC3 class followed by Fabid Ahmer (Milen George). The Kerala duo did put in a scintillating drive on the final day to get into second place.

Harkishan Wadia and co-driver Kunal Kashyap finished third.

Chettinad Sporting's Vishak Balachandran (Chiranth Jain) won INRC3 followed by Sheshank Jamwal (Raghuram Saminathan) and lady star Anushriya Gulati (Karan Aukta), who also finished a creditable overall ninth and clinched the ladies class.

Bhopal's Mohammed Kaif Khan (co-driver Jibran Ahmed) won the Gypsy class while Asool Albert John of Bengaluru and Aiyappa Bopanna of Kodagu clinched the Classic Challenge Cup.