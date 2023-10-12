Adjusting to variety of surfaces in India is huge challenge for all teams: Williamson

Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson reckons that quickly adapting to the changing Indian conditions will be the biggest challenge for every team in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

The matches are being held at different venues with a few supporting spin bowlers and others offering assistance to fast bowlers. While a few pitches are batting paradise and others slow.

The Kiwis have so far a clean slate with wins against defending champion England and Netherlands.

On Friday, they take on Bangladesh in Chennai, where the wicket is tipped to act slow, as was the case during the India-Australia clash on Sunday.

Williamson who is returning to competitive cricket after a long injury lay-off, acknowledged that spinners will determine the outcome of Friday's contest.

"You go from venue to venue, and they do vary a lot, and we have seen here that there's been that spin, and the pitch has varied perhaps as the games moved on as well, so throughout the day. But definitely, both teams have some good spin bowlers that no doubt will play a big part tomorrow," Willamson told reporters on the eve of the match.

"Not just here in India, but any country when you play, certainly world events where there are multiple games on surfaces, in quite quick succession that you do see such a variety of surfaces that you have to try and adapt to as quickly as possible." "So, from where the tournament starts to perhaps midway and towards the end, it can all look quite different." "It's very much trying to focus on adapting as quickly as possible and sort of parking previous performances, taking some of the good and getting nice and clear that it's about starting again and looking to apply ourselves with what we have that is in front of us. And for us, that's an important part of it." The Bangladeshi team has hired former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram for technical inputs regarding its preparation throughout the tournament.

When questioned on the same, Williamson contended that having someone in the team with local knowledge indeed plays an influence, especially in regards to learning more about a new venue.

"I think all teams are trying to do as much homework as they can and tap into some of the experience that they might have in their group. So, it can definitely add some value." Kiwi all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has emerged as a match winner. With knocks of an unbeaten 123 (vs England) and 51 (vs Netherlands), he is the group's second-highest run-scorer in this edition so far after Devon Conway.

However, despite Chepauk's pitch being deemed slow, Williamson feels that Ravindra still has a role to play, which could also be as a spinner.

"We still need to have a look at the surface in terms of the balance that we are looking at, which will then certainly affect the selection. But, Rachin has been a huge part of our side, and had some really significant contributions in the first two and will absolutely be involved." Williamson was also asked about the changing trend in ODI cricket, with Afghanistan's Naveen-Ul-Haq retiring from the format as he felt that the format lacked even contest between bat and the ball.

While the Kiwi leader felt that the changing conditions do not make it a regular affair, the format generally does see an even contest.

"I think it's important that there is that. We've seen it in some games. And in others, it can sort of go one way or the other. That's the changing conditions, and some surfaces might be spin-friendly, seam-friendly, batter-friendly." "I do think often in World Cups you do see a pretty good balance. I think we saw that at the last World Cup and even the one before that as well and probably the one before that, and I can't remember too much past that.

"But yeah, I think it's important. I do think that you want everybody who has a role and has a real part to play and be an aggressive option with the art that they have. So, I suppose it's an ongoing challenge," he signed off.