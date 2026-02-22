Adkar ends runner-up at Women's Open

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (PTI) Wildcard Vaishnavi Adkar's tremendous run ended with a runner-up finish at the ITF Women's Open after losing a lop-sided singles final to world number 124 Hanne Vandewinkel here Sunday.

The Belgian capped a dominant week with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Adkar, the 21-year-old from Pune, ranked world No. 690.

For her title run, Vandewinkel earned 100 WTA ranking points and USD 15,239 as prize money, while Adkar added 65 ranking points to her tally and got richer by USD 8,147.

The Belgian broke Adkar in the opening game before she could settle and quickly built a 3-0 lead, capitalising on unforced errors while dictating play with her forehand.

"It was a bit of an unknown coming into the match, but I knew she beat some really good players, so I was very aware of that. I didn't want to make the mistake of not being fully there in the match because I saw the last few matches she could play some really good tennis," Vandewinkel said after the match.

The Indian emphasised on the positives after the final.

"It was a very solid week for me, learned a lot of things and especially after a tough year last year, a week like this is really going to be helpful. I already feel so much better about my game and it has helped a lot with the self-belief and confidence," said Adkar.