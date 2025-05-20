Suhl (Germany), May 20 (PTI) Adriyan Karmakar opened India's medal account at the ISSF Junior World Cup here on Tuesday with a silver on debut in the 50m rifle prone event, ensuring a positive start for the country in the prestigious tournament.

The 20-year-old junior 3P national champion aggregated 626.7 after 60 shots and missed out on gold by just 0.3 points to Sweden's Jesper Johansson.

USA's Griffin Lake won the bronze with 624.6.

Adriyan, who has earlier represented India juniors at the world championships but never in a world cup, shot confidently and was one of the earliest participants to finish. His effort was also a junior national record in the event.

Among other Indians in the fray, 15-year-old Rohit Kanyan finished 12th with a score of 620.2, while Vedant Nitin Waghmare shot 614.4 to end in 35th place.