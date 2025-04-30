Advances worth 8cr to TOPS athletes unaccounted for lack of bill submission

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Advances adding up to Rs 8 crore given to athletes under the sports ministry's flagship Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) remain "unsettled" as beneficiaries have failed to submit "bills or recovery amounts" despite repeated reminders, an internal assessment by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has revealed.

The breakdown of the amount and the names of those who have failed to settle their accounts were not revealed.

However, during a recent performance audit, "objections were raised" about the irregularity for which around 30 athletes (both in the core and developmental group) are under the scanner, according to an internal communication that PTI has accessed.

Reliable sources in SAI and Sports Ministry also revealed that the concerned TOPS athletes have not provided "adequate" explanation for the delay despite being reminded regularly.

It is learnt that "corrective measures" will be taken to make sure that the amount, which was spent in the recently-concluded Olympic cycle, is accounted for, starting with a fresh set of reminders At its 155th meeting here on Wednesday, the Ministry's Mission Oympic Cell (MOC) discussed the issue at length along with routine matters such as ratification of financial assistance sought by athletes.

"All members were unanimous in their view that there has to be some action against those who are not furnishing bills," an MOC source told PTI.

"There were various suggestions on how to deal with this situation. These included deductions from their cash awards, and deductions from the fresh proposals sent by repeat offenders. But no decision has been reached. In the next MOC, it will be picked up again," the source said.

As per the laid down procedure, athletes have to submit bills within 15 days of the completion of a training or competition for which advance has been disbursed.

"We understand that they are busy but some pending bills date back to two years ago. It is taxpayers' money and not a good example for other athletes. They must learn to handle finances," the source said.

"The view is that there has to be accountability. It is about complying to laid down procedure." The sports ministry and SAI have been trying to revamp the TOPS structure and in February, the list of the elite core group was trimmed from 179 to 94, featuring only 42 able-bodied athletes. The developmental list, which is the second rung of the scheme, stood at 112 after a minor reshuffle.

It was a fairly routine pruning after the completion of an Olympic cycle but what attracted attention was the omission of some sports like swimming, squash, golf and tennis from the core list.

Athletes picked for TOPS were also made eligible for increased allowance during training and competition trips abroad but they will also have to undergo "physical and psychological tests" every six months as part of a reworked evaluation process.

A half-yearly test of "physical and psychological parameters" has been declared necessary for better injury management and to ensure that athletes are fully fit at the time of competitions.

This was after the ministry's Mission Olympic Cell decided to make the overall performance evaluation annual instead of biennial, which was the norm in the previous cycle.

Those who have made the cut in the current cycle will be getting USD 25 per day in addition to the monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 (core group) and Rs 25,000 (developmental group) whenever they travel abroad for training and competition.

TOPS CEO N S Johal had described the new core group as a "truthful, transparent and realistic" reflection of potential based on "demonstrated performances".