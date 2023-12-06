Advani, Chawla, Mehta off to winning starts

Chennai, Dec 6 (PTI) Multiple world champion Pankaj Advani, along with Aditya Mehta and Kamal Chawla, made winning starts in the 6-Red snooker event of the National Billiards & Snooker Championships here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The event resumed on Wednesday following a two-day interruption due to Cyclone Michaung.

Representing PSPB, Advani, who won a record 26th ISBF world title in Doha last month, had breaks of 41, 44 and 34 to brush aside Karnataka's Sufyan Ahmed 4-0 in a group A clash.

A former champion, Advani had ended up as the runner-up to Ishpreet Singh Chadha of Maharashtra in the previous edition.

Last year’s semi-finalist Kamal Chawla (RSPB) sailed past Hassan Badami (Maharashtra) 4-0 in group B, whereas Aditya Mehta (PSPB) beat Vijay Nichani (Tamil Nadu) 4-1 in group G.

Sixty-four players are divided into 16 groups for the main draw round-robin league, with the top two from each qualifying for the knock-outs. PTI AYG AYG TAP