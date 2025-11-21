Advani does star turn as India A enter quarterfinals; India B bow out

Muscat, Nov 21 (PTI) Former champions India ‘A’ powered into the quarterfinals with an all-win record in the league phase of the World Cup of snooker here on Friday.

Pankaj Advani was in imperious form, powering the team to a lopsided 3-1 win over United Arab Emirates and then crushing Afghanistan 3-0.

Group ‘F’ toppers India ‘A’, will take on the winner of the match between France and Indonesia on Saturday in the last eight stage.

Brijesh Damani gave India ‘A’ a 1-0 lead against UAE with a 64-1 win over Mohamed Shehab in the first frame.

Advani then rifled in a break of 86 in his 102-35 win over Khalid Kamali. Advani then partnered Aditya Mehta and made a break of 53 in the 3-0 rout.

On late Thursday night, it was Advani all the way in the match against Afghanistan.

He made a brilliant 133 in the first frame against Mohammad Rais Senzahi. Mohammad Noor Zai pulled one back with a win over an off-colour Mehta.

Advani and Damani then dominated the pair of Senzahi and Noor Zai in their 114-7 win. Advani, who made a sizzling 110 break in the doubles, returned later to floor Noor Zai with runs of 78 and 63 in the 141-0 win.

India ‘B’, meanwhile, bowed out with a consolation 3-0 win over Oman ‘C’.

Results: Group A: India ‘B’ beat Oman C: 3-0 (Dhvaj Haria bt Husain Allawati 84-50, Hussain Khan bt Haitham Almahri 58-47; Haria/ Hussain bt Allawati/ almahri 113 (113) -1); Hong Kong China bt India B: 3-1 (Chang Yu Kiu bt Haria 81-35; Fung Kwok Wai lost to Hussain 16-55; Chang/ Fung bt Haria/ Hussain 70-25; Chang bt Hussain 56-55 (55); Group F: India ‘A’ bt UAE 3-0 (Brijesh Damani bt Mohamed Shehab 64-1; Pankaj Advani bt Khalid Kamali 102 (86) -35; Advani/ Aditya Mehta bt Shehab/ Kamali 76 (53) -32). PTI UNG AT AT