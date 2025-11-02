Advani leads top Indians at World snooker

Bengaluru, Nov 2 (PTI) Three-time champion Pankaj Advani will lead India’s campaign at the IBSF World Snooker Championships, beginning in Doha on Monday.

The men’s event will be held in two stages (Nov 3-6 and 7-13) with the top performers seeded directly into the second stage.

Paras Gupta, Dhvaj Haria, Malkeet Singh and Mohammad Hussain will look to join Advani and Brijesh Damani in the final stage.

In the women’s event that begins on Friday, six Indians, including reigning National 6-red champion Keerthana Pandian, and the promising Natasha Chethan, will vie for top honours.

Indian team: Men: Pankaj Advani, Brijesh Damani (both Stage 2), Paras Gupta, Dhvaj Haria, Malkeet Singh, Mohammad Hussian.

Women: Anupama Ramachandran, Amee Kamani, Keerthana Pandian, Natasha Chethan, Aanya Patel, Shruthi L.

Coach: Ashok Shandilya. PTI UNG ATK