Advani outwits Causier to retain CCI billiards crown

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) World champion Pankaj Advani continued his impressive run as he thrashed Englishman David Causier 1836-743 in a lop-sided final to retain the All India CCI Billiards Classic title here on Monday.

Advertisment

Advani was in outstanding form as he constructed two humungous breaks of 801 and 460 to outwit Causier, a former 10-time World champion, in the four-hour summit clash played at the CCI’s Wilson Jones billiards hall.

At the end of the first two-hour session, Advani enjoyed a slender lead of 593-570 and was on a break of 204, which he converted to a 460.

This was Advani’s fourth successive triumph at this venue. He claimed the CCI Snooker Classic over the last two years and now retained the billiards title.

Advertisment

In workmanlike fashion, Advani went about his task of building those massive breaks which knocked the fight out of his rival.

The Bengaluru-based cueist, who has 27 World titles in his kitty, showcased his artistry as he executed his shots with silken touch, a high-degree of precision and consistency.

He showed superb touch and exquisite control over the balls as breaks flowed from his cue.

Advertisment

Causier started with a flourish and on his second visit constructed a break of 248 and followed it with breaks of 146 and 103 to stay in the lead, before the Indian came into his own and hammered stupendous breaks to wrest the initiative.

Advani was presented with the winners’ trophy and a cash prize of Rs 2,50,000, while Causier was awarded a cheque of Rs 1,25,000 and the runner-up trophy.

Earlier, Causier staved off a spirited fight back from India’s Dhvaj Haria to clinch a narrow 1108-969 victory in an engrossing semifinal encounter.

In the second semifinal, Advani was in fine form and outclassed Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist -- 1040-595. PTI ATK UNG