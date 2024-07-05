Advani sails into Asian Billiards final, eyeing hat-trick of titles

Riyadh, Jul 5 (PTI) Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani is one step away from registering a hat-trick of Asian Billiards titles as he advanced to the final after registering a comprehensive 5-0 win over compatriot Sourav Kothari here.

Advani's mastery of the billiards table was evident as he scored 100 in each frame.

The match began with Advani quickly taking control, as he scored 100, while Kothari, despite his best efforts, managed to score 29.

Advani continued in the same momentum in the second frame, breaking another 100 while Kothari scored 33.

Advani's prowess was on full display in the next three frames as he scored 101, 100 and 100 as compared to his rival's 38, 21 and 0.

Earlier in the quarterfinal, Advani got the better of another Indian Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan in identical 5-0 margin. Advani scored 100 but Shrikrishna put up a strong fight, managing a break of 78.

However, Advani's superior break-building ability gave him the edge, securing win in the first frame.

In the second frame, Advani scored another 100 as compared to Shrikrishna's 26.

The third frame saw Advani maintaining his impeccable form with a break of 102 while Shrikrishna could only manage 32. The star cueist finished the match with another break of 101, as against Srikrishna's 2. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS