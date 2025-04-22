Advani, Sitwala top seeds in CCI billiards

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Several leading green baize exponents including multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani and Asian title winner Dhruv Sitwala will be seen in action at the CCI Billiards Classic, scheduled to commence here on April 28.

The action will begin with the qualifying rounds on April 25 and 26, where 48 contenders will compete for 12 spots in the main draw.

The 12 qualifiers will join 20 elite players, who will then play in the league format. The Rs 10-lakh prize money tournament will be played in the three-ball classic format.

England's Martin Goodwill, a former European Open champ, is the lone overseas player to be seeded in the tournament.

Besides defending champion Advani, who is also the top seed here, the other players elite players are Brijesh Damani, Raiyaani Razmi, Divaaj Haria, Ketan Chawla and Rohan Jhambusaria.

The winner will be richer by Rs 2.5 lakh while the runner-up will get Rs 1.5 lakh.

Seedings: 1. Pankaj Advani, 2. Dhruv Sitwala, 3. Brijesh Damani, 4. Raiyaani Razmi, 5. Dhvaj Haria, 6. Ketan Chawla, 7. Rohan Jhambusaria, 8. Martin Goodwill. PTI AM AM AT AT