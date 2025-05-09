Advani wins in style against Chawla in Baukline snooker

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani displayed top class craftsmanship to beat Ketan Chawla 7-1 in the quarterfinals of the NSCI Baulkline 4.0 All India Snooker Tournament here on Friday.

In the best of 13 frames knock-out match, Advani struck form in the last four frames with high breaks of 63, 82, 57 and 60 to romp home in style at the NSCI Dome.

In another last eight match, Himanshu Jain defeated Digvijay Kadian 7-2. Ishpreet Singh Chadha beat Sourav Kothari 7-2.

Results (quarterfinals): Pankaj Advani bt Ketan Chawla 72-23, 89-39, 56-69 (51), 84-26, 93 (63) -30, 91(82)-0, 88 (57)-13, 86 (60)-31).

Pre-quarterfinals - set to 11 frames): Kamal Chawla bt Mohd.Hussain Khan 6-3: 125 (119) -0, 73-8, 28 -109 (55, 50), 41-65, 70- 56, 44-81, 72-29, 63-48, 72 (57) -24; Pankaj Advani bt Shahbaz Khan 6-1: 77 (60) -44, 84 (80) -12, 114 (110) -6, 72 (43)-53, 36 -64, 64 (46)-15, 94 (78)-33; Aditya Mehta bt E Panduranga 6-1; 78 (61)- 33, 87 (53)-54, 66-25, 75-25, 47-60, 85-8, 92 (58)-0; Ketan Chawla bt Paras Gupta 6-5: 38-63, 60-66, 50-91, 3-67, 13-84, 59-46, 58-42, 54-58, 55-4, 70-30, 67-49.