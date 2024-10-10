AEF Cup marks return of international equestrian event to India after 14 years

Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI) Asian Equestrian Federation Cup- Youth -- an Asian level Showjumping event -- will be held from October 11-13, marking return of an international equestrian tournament to the country after a gap of 14 years, the EFI announced on Thursday.

A total of 11 countries, including hosts India will compete at Surge Stable in Bengaluru with state-of-the-art facility.

E Suryaa Aaditya and Avik Bhatia, who came through selection trials, will represent India.

"The EFI is proud to have successfully brought this FEI-approved international tournament to India after a 14-year hiatus. Hosting such a prestigious and competitive event is not just a point of pride for us at EFI; it’s a tremendous opportunity for Indian riders to experience top-tier competition right at home," said EFI Secretary General Col. Jaiveer Singh.

The format of the competition is of borrowed horse with an age limit of 16-21 years for the riders having a 115 cm maximum jump level.

Rest of the 10 participating countries -- Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, Iran, Hong Kong, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan -- will showcase one rider each Both Suryaa and Avik have risen through the EFI junior rank competitions. Suryaa was a silver medallist at JNEC in both Dressage and Jumping events in 2022. He has also won a silver medal at the Grade III NEC event last year.

Avik was adjudged the best junior rider (2023) and the best young rider this year at the Delhi Horse show. He is also a medal winner at the junior and senior Nationals. PTI AT APA APA