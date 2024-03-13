AFC asks ousted AIFF legal head to submit evidence of corruption charges against Kalyan Chaubey

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has asked the AIFF's ousted legal head, Nilanjan Bhattacharjee, to submit evidence for the allegations of corruption he has levelled against national federation head Kalyan Chaubey, calling it a serious matter.

AIFF president Chaubey on March 6 served a legal notice to the organisation's former principal legal advisor Bhattacharjee for accusing him of corruption.

Bhattacharjee, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has alleged that Chaubey indulged in non-transparent tender processes and made attempts to "siphon off money from the federation" for personal expenses.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the AFC has asked Bhattacharjee to submit a "full written report" by March 18.

"We refer to the attached media articles in which we note that allegations relating to corruption have been made by you against the All India Football Federation (AIFF) President, Mr Kalyan Chaubey.

"In light of the seriousness of this matter, we kindly request that you provide the AFC with a full written report setting out your position on the matter by 18 March 2024 at the latest," Deputy Secretary to the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, Barry Lysaght, wrote in a letter addressed to Bhattacharjee, on Tuesday.

"Such report should include (without limitation) details of the allegations, any evidence to support such allegations, any steps taken by you to address the allegations at the AIFF (or any other body/person) and any other relevant information or documentation relating to this matter." Chaubey has called allegations "baseless", accusing Bhattacharjee of trying to damage his reputation.

Bhattacharjee has remained steadfast on his position and has claimed that during his tenure, he once refused to sign a "lopsided" agreement with airlines company Indigo where "a minimum guarantee of Rs seven crore" was to be given for content creation rights against "no incentive to Indian football".

But Chaubey has given a point-by-point rebuttal to the allegations by Bhattacharjee, who said he will submit all his evidence to AFC by the due date.

"I am happy because at least the AFC chose to take note of my allegations while everybody within the AIFF, except very few people, decided to keep mum. This can be the beginning," Bhattacharjee told PTI.

"I will submit all the evidence I have with me to the AFC within the stipulated time given by AFC.

"Any individual who thinks about Indian football can join me and share anything they have," he added. PTI PDS SSC PM SSC PM PM