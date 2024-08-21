Afghanistan appoint R Sridhar as assistant coach

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday appointed Ramakrishnan Sridhar, former fielding coach of India, as the national team's assistant coach.

Initially, Sridhar will be with the team for the one-off Test against New Zealand and the subsequent three-match ODI series against South Africa.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board wish Sridhar fills the role effectively and hope to have long term contract with him in the future," the ACB said in a statement.

Afghanistan will face the Kiwis at Noida from September 9 and then will lock horns with the Proteas at Sharjah from September 18.

The 54-year-old Sridhar, who has wide coaching experience at NCA and the IPL, started his tenure as India's fielding coach under former head coach Ravi Shastri and was part of the team from 2014 to 2021. PTI UNG AM 7/21/2024 AM AM