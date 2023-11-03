Lucknow, Nov 3 (PTI) Afghanistan beat Netherlands by seven wickets for their fourth win in the World Cup here on Friday.

Advertisment

Afghanistan dismissed the Netherlands for a paltry 179 before chasing down the target in 31.3 overs.

Rahmat Shah and Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi scored 52 off 54 balls and 56 not out off 64 balls, respectively.

Opting to bat, Sybrand Engelbrecht made a 86-ball 58 to emerge as the top-scorer, while Max ODowd (42) and Colin Ackermann (29) also chipped in with useful runs but the Dutch suffered a collapse to end with a low total.

Mohammad Nabi (3/28), Noor Ahmad (2/31), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/40) were among wickets.

Brief Scores: Netherlands: 179 all out in 46.3 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 58; Mohammad Nabi 3/28, Noor Ahmad 2/31). Afghanistan 181 for three in 31.3 overs (Rahmat Shah 52, Hashmatullah Shahid 56 not out). PTI BS SSC SSC