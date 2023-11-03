Afghanistan bowl out Netherlands for 179

Lucknow, Nov 3 (PTI) Afghanistan dismissed the Netherlands for a paltry 179 in their World Cup match here on Friday.

Opting to bat, Sybrand Engelbrecht made a 86-ball 58 to emerge as the top-scorer, while Max ODowd (42) and Colin Ackermann (29) also chipped in with useful runs but the Dutch suffered a collapse to end with a low total.

Mohammad Nabi (3/28), Noor Ahmad (2/31), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/40) were among wickets.

Brief Scores: Netherlands: 179 all out in 46.3 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 58; Mohammad Nabi 3/28, Noor Ahmad 2/31). PTI ATK SSC SSC