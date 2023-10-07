Afghanistan bowled out for 156 against Bangladesh; Shakib Al Hasan grabs 3 wickets

Dharamsala: Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 156 in their ICC World Cup opener here on Saturday.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field first and the decision was vindicated by his bowlers' impressive performance at the picturesque venue.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan with a 62-ball 47 in an otherwise ordinary outing with the bat.

Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the most successful bowlers for Bangladesh, picking up three wickets each as the Afghan innings folded in 37.2 overs.

Brief scores: Afghanistan: 156 all out in 37.2 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 47; Shakib Al Hasan 3/30, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/25).